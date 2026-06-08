Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, U.S. Army Financial Management Command senior enlisted advisor, poses for a photo at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command delivers precision enterprise-wide financial operations to integrate, synchronize and sustain the battlefield through the Joint Strategic Support Area and directly supports the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller in their role as the principal advisor on all matters related to financial management and comptrollership. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)