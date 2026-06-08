(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights' [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Chief Master Sgt. James Grove (right), 487th Training Squadron Air Reserve Forces advisor to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, passes the ceremonial 487th TRS baton after Lt. Col. Eric Liscar assumed command of the unit on June 5, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Liscar will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9738004
    VIRIN: 260605-F-EU155-6290
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights' [Image 7 of 7], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Knights
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    487 TRS
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery