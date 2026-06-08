Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

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Chief Master Sgt. James Grove (right), 487th Training Squadron Air Reserve Forces advisor to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, passes the ceremonial 487th TRS baton after Lt. Col. Eric Liscar assumed command of the unit on June 5, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Liscar will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.