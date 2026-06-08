Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 487th Training Squadron command guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Liscar, 487th TRS commander, during the squadron's change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on June 5, 2026. Liscar is now responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations. see less | View Image Page

Col. James Morgan, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a ceremony where Lt. Col. Christine Wagner relinquished command of the 487th Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Eric Liscar on June 5, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

After the assumption, Liscar addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the 487thTRS has in the Air Force Reserve undergraduate flying training program pipeline.

Prior to this assignment, Liscar served as the 487th TRS director of operations. He is a command pilot with over 3,000 flight hours in the T-34C, T-44A, T-6A, and C-130H. He has over 250 combat hours in the C-130H.

Liscar will now be responsible for overseeing a team of 26 officers, enlisted, and civilian personnel managing the Air Force Reserve Command’s aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of 494 Undergraduate and Graduate Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations. 487th TRS staff provide instructors, liaison officers, military personnel flight and commander’s support staff functions for 54 sponsoring units across AFRC’s three Numbered Air Forces. The unit also ensure students’ pipelines run smoothly from initial accession to formal training unit graduation, completing 2,800 orders, 1,300 training line numbers, and 600 pay documents annually, totaling $26 million in pay and travel entitlements.