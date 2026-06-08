(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 487th...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Col. James Morgan, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a ceremony where Lt. Col. Christine Wagner relinquished command of the 487th Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Eric Liscar on June 5, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

    After the assumption, Liscar addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the 487thTRS has in the Air Force Reserve undergraduate flying training program pipeline.

    Prior to this assignment, Liscar served as the 487th TRS director of operations. He is a command pilot with over 3,000 flight hours in the T-34C, T-44A, T-6A, and C-130H. He has over 250 combat hours in the C-130H.

    Liscar will now be responsible for overseeing a team of 26 officers, enlisted, and civilian personnel managing the Air Force Reserve Command’s aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of 494 Undergraduate and Graduate Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations. 487th TRS staff provide instructors, liaison officers, military personnel flight and commander’s support staff functions for 54 sponsoring units across AFRC’s three Numbered Air Forces. The unit also ensure students’ pipelines run smoothly from initial accession to formal training unit graduation, completing 2,800 orders, 1,300 training line numbers, and 600 pay documents annually, totaling $26 million in pay and travel entitlements.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:06
    Story ID: 567278
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights', by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'
    Liscar assumes command of 487th Training Squadron 'Knights'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    undergraduate pilot training
    Knights
    22 AF
    487 TRS
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version