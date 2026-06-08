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    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show &amp; STEM Expo

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260606-N-XH712-1004 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (JUNE 6, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ "Brass Ambassadors" were proud to perform at the Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, providing music for a day filled with aviation excitement and STEM inspiration. The event kicked off with MU3 Bobby Novoa performing the National Anthem before crowds gathered to enjoy world-class aerial demonstrations and hands-on exhibits.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9737679
    VIRIN: 260606-N-XH712-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 598.28 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show &amp; STEM Expo
    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show &amp; STEM Expo
    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show &amp; STEM Expo
    Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show &amp; STEM Expo

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