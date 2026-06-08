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260606-N-XH712-1004 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (JUNE 6, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ "Brass Ambassadors" were proud to perform at the Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, providing music for a day filled with aviation excitement and STEM inspiration. The event kicked off with MU3 Bobby Novoa performing the National Anthem before crowds gathered to enjoy world-class aerial demonstrations and hands-on exhibits.