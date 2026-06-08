260606-N-XH712-1003 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (JUNE 6, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes’ "Brass Ambassadors" were proud to perform at the Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, providing music for a day filled with aviation excitement and STEM inspiration. The event kicked off with MU3 Bobby Novoa performing the National Anthem before crowds gathered to enjoy world-class aerial demonstrations and hands-on exhibits.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9737672
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-XH712-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|379.86 KB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Members Perform at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.