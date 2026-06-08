Training with equipment pros

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Brent Hearn, a representative within the multimedia industry, left, instructs Sgt. Yendry Rambalde, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication noncommissioned officer with the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, throughout a workshop during Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

Operation Garden Shield is an annual training designed to strengthen individual and collective readiness while enhancing Soldier and public affairs proficiency.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood)