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    Training with equipment pros [Image 1 of 6]

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    Training with equipment pros

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Bennie Davis III, a representative within the multimedia industry, right, instructs Pfc. William Young, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication specialist with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, throughout a workshop during Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.
    Operation Garden Shield is an annual training designed to strengthen individual and collective readiness while enhancing Soldier and public affairs proficiency.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9737227
    VIRIN: 260603-A-TA798-1194
    Resolution: 3685x5430
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Training with equipment pros [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Isabella Youngblood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    354th mpad
    361st TPASE
    Public Affairs Mass Communication
    Garden Shield

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