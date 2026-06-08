Training with equipment pros

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Bennie Davis III, a representative within the multimedia industry, right, instructs Pfc. William Young, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication specialist with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, throughout a workshop during Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

Operation Garden Shield is an annual training designed to strengthen individual and collective readiness while enhancing Soldier and public affairs proficiency.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood)