U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors onboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Northwest area of responsibility, Thursday, 4 June 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9737229
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-HU588-1056
|Resolution:
|6708x4791
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.