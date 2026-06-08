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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW [Image 12 of 18]

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors stationed onboard USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Northwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 3 June 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9737225
    VIRIN: 260603-N-HU588-1081
    Resolution: 5612x4009
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW

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