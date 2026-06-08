U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRNW

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U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors stationed onboard USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Northwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 3 June 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)