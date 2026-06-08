Competitors pose for a photo after completing the annual Chesty Challenge Mud Run, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services’ Hard Corps Race Series at Lake O’Neill, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2026. The active-duty-only event fosters camaraderie, physical resilience, and esprit de corps while awarding Commanding General’s Cup points to participating units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:22
|Photo ID:
|9737223
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-GI936-1919
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.