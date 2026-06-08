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    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026 [Image 10 of 10]

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    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Competitors pose for a photo after completing the annual Chesty Challenge Mud Run, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services’ Hard Corps Race Series at Lake O’Neill, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2026. The active-duty-only event fosters camaraderie, physical resilience, and esprit de corps while awarding Commanding General’s Cup points to participating units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:22
    Photo ID: 9737223
    VIRIN: 260605-M-GI936-1919
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026
    MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026

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    TAGS

    Mud Run
    Commander Cup
    Camp Pendleton
    Challenge
    Physical Fitness
    MCCS

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