MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026

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Competitors pose for a photo after completing the annual Chesty Challenge Mud Run, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services’ Hard Corps Race Series at Lake O’Neill, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2026. The active-duty-only event fosters camaraderie, physical resilience, and esprit de corps while awarding Commanding General’s Cup points to participating units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)