Competitors run through mud during the annual Chesty Challenge Mud Run, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services’ Hard Corps Race Series at Lake O’Neill, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2026. The active-duty-only event fosters camaraderie, physical resilience, and esprit de corps while awarding Commanding General’s Cup points to participating units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:22
|Photo ID:
|9737222
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-GI936-1874
|Resolution:
|6501x4336
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.