MCCS Hosts Hard Corps Race Series Chesty Challenge Mud Run 2026

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Competitors run through mud during the annual Chesty Challenge Mud Run, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services’ Hard Corps Race Series at Lake O’Neill, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2026. The active-duty-only event fosters camaraderie, physical resilience, and esprit de corps while awarding Commanding General’s Cup points to participating units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)