D-Day 82: Tough 'Ombres at Utah Beach

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The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s senior D-Day 82 representatives, Lt. Col. Tim Jones and Command Sgt. Maj. Melroy Harrison, join the 90th Infantry Division Association’s French historian, Christian Levaufre, to place flowers at 90th ID’s Utah Beach memorial in Normandy, France, June 6, 2026. The 90th SB honors the 90th ID’s legacy, proudly wearing the same iconic “TO” patch, preserving the “Tough ‘Ombres” nickname, and returning to Normandy every year in remembrance of the division’s WWII victories in the region. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)