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    D-Day 82: Tough 'Ombres at Utah Beach [Image 2 of 3]

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    D-Day 82: Tough 'Ombres at Utah Beach

    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s senior D-Day 82 representatives, Lt. Col. Tim Jones and Command Sgt. Maj. Melroy Harrison, join the 90th Infantry Division Association’s French historian, Christian Levaufre, to place flowers at 90th ID’s Utah Beach memorial in Normandy, France, June 6, 2026. The 90th SB honors the 90th ID’s legacy, proudly wearing the same iconic “TO” patch, preserving the “Tough ‘Ombres” nickname, and returning to Normandy every year in remembrance of the division’s WWII victories in the region. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9736961
    VIRIN: 260606-A-VO222-1002
    Resolution: 2993x4489
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82: Tough 'Ombres at Utah Beach [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
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    StrongerTogether
    90th Sustainment Brigade

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