Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:53 Photo ID: 9736589 VIRIN: 260605-F-AA001-2024 Resolution: 5741x3264 Size: 5.57 MB Location: US

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This work, 70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.