70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet

Col. Charles Carter, 70th Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th ISRW command chief, host the Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet on April 29th, 2026, at Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Geivett).
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9736589
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AA001-2024
|Resolution:
|5741x3264
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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70th ISRW celebrates excellence, teamwork at Annual Awards Banquet
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