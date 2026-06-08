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    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet [Image 16 of 16]

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    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    70th ISR Wing

    Col. Charles Carter, 70th Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th ISRW command chief, host the Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet on April 29th, 2026, at Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Geivett).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:53
    Photo ID: 9736589
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AA001-2024
    Resolution: 5741x3264
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet

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    70th ISRW celebrates excellence, teamwork at Annual Awards Banquet

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    Banquet
    Annual Awards
    70 ISRW
    Col Carter

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