70th ISRW celebrates excellence, teamwork at Annual Awards Banquet

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders | Col. Charles Carter, 70th Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th ISRW command chief, host the Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet on April 29th, 2026, at Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Geivett). see less | View Image Page

The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing honored its top performers during the 2025 Annual Awards Banquet, April 29, 2026.

Airmen, civilians and mission partners were celebrated for their innovation and operational excellence advancing the wing’s global intelligence mission.

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Carter, 70th ISRW commander, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the important contributions of the nominees to our national security.

“The importance of the work done by of our 70th ISRW Airmen cannot be overstated. All our nominees have advanced critical missions to provide game-changing intelligence and cyber security support to our nation’s most senior decision-makers, combat commanders, and warfighters."

Nominees were recognized for high impact intelligence work and innovative solutions to some of our nation’s most challenging national security issues.

Carter thanks our nominees families for their continuing support, highlighting this support as the bedrock of each Airman’s success.

Members were also personally recognized by Carter and Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th ISRW command chief, during a medallion ceremony.

At the end of the event, Perkins delivered a final charge to the wing's newest award winners, reminding them of the hard work and dedication it took to reach the stage.

“When I see you up here, I don’t just see an award, I see the grit it took to earn it,” said Perkins. “I see the tough problems you refused to quit on, and the quiet commitment to excellence you made every single day.”

Perkins reminded the room that success is a ladder, not an elevator, and someone had to hold it steady for the winners to climb.

“Tomorrow, your next mission begins, and it's a simple one: be that person for someone else,” Perkins said. “The truest measure of your success isn't this trophy; it's how many people you help get one of their own. Build up the next award-winner – mentor the next leader.”

2025 Annual Award Winners Military Categories

Airman of the Year — Staff Sgt. Jaylene Lacroix

Airman Tech of the Year — Senior Airman Kai Shoemaker

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year — Tech. Sgt. Jason Barbieri

Noncommissioned Officer Tech of the Year — Staff Sgt. Ryan Honey

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year — Master Sgt. Chinita Joyner

First Sergeant of the Year — Master Sgt. Harvey Lee II

Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. Mason Thatcher

Company Grade Officer Tech of the Year — Capt. Evelyn Soon

Field Grade Officer of the Year — Maj. Jacob Gernert

Civilian and Community Categories

Civilian Category I of the Year — Mrs. Eunice Tan

Civilian Category II of the Year — Mr. Benjamin Newton

Civilian Category III of the Year — Mr. Cody Caples

Key Support Liaison of the Year — Mrs. Kayla Ashcraft

Team and Unit Categories