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    70th ISRW celebrates excellence, teamwork at Annual Awards Banquet

    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders | Col. Charles Carter, 70th Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Wing commander, and...... read more read more

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    70th ISR Wing

    The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing honored its top performers during the 2025 Annual Awards Banquet, April 29, 2026.

    Airmen, civilians and mission partners were celebrated for their innovation and operational excellence advancing the wing’s global intelligence mission.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Carter, 70th ISRW commander, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the important contributions of the nominees to our national security.

    “The importance of the work done by of our 70th ISRW Airmen cannot be overstated. All our nominees have advanced critical missions to provide game-changing intelligence and cyber security support to our nation’s most senior decision-makers, combat commanders, and warfighters."

    Nominees were recognized for high impact intelligence work and innovative solutions to some of our nation’s most challenging national security issues.

    Carter thanks our nominees families for their continuing support, highlighting this support as the bedrock of each Airman’s success.

    Members were also personally recognized by Carter and Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th ISRW command chief, during a medallion ceremony.

    At the end of the event, Perkins delivered a final charge to the wing's newest award winners, reminding them of the hard work and dedication it took to reach the stage.

    “When I see you up here, I don’t just see an award, I see the grit it took to earn it,” said Perkins. “I see the tough problems you refused to quit on, and the quiet commitment to excellence you made every single day.”

    Perkins reminded the room that success is a ladder, not an elevator, and someone had to hold it steady for the winners to climb.

    “Tomorrow, your next mission begins, and it's a simple one: be that person for someone else,” Perkins said. “The truest measure of your success isn't this trophy; it's how many people you help get one of their own. Build up the next award-winner – mentor the next leader.”

    2025 Annual Award Winners Military Categories

    • Airman of the Year — Staff Sgt. Jaylene Lacroix
    • Airman Tech of the Year — Senior Airman Kai Shoemaker
    • Noncommissioned Officer of the Year — Tech. Sgt. Jason Barbieri
    • Noncommissioned Officer Tech of the Year — Staff Sgt. Ryan Honey
    • Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year — Master Sgt. Chinita Joyner
    • First Sergeant of the Year — Master Sgt. Harvey Lee II
    • Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. Mason Thatcher
    • Company Grade Officer Tech of the Year — Capt. Evelyn Soon
    • Field Grade Officer of the Year — Maj. Jacob Gernert

    Civilian and Community Categories

    • Civilian Category I of the Year — Mrs. Eunice Tan
    • Civilian Category II of the Year — Mr. Benjamin Newton
    • Civilian Category III of the Year — Mr. Cody Caples
    • Key Support Liaison of the Year — Mrs. Kayla Ashcraft

    Team and Unit Categories

    • Team of the Year — National Security Operations Center
    • Squadron of the Year — 18th Intelligence Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:58
    Story ID: 567220
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet
    70 ISRW Annual Awards Banquet

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