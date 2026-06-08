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    207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82 [Image 2 of 3]

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    207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Cpl. Audrian Kindle, a Headquarters and Headquarters Company supply clerk assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), serves as a rifle bearer in the color guard during the commemoration at the “Filthy 13” memorial in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) supports D-Day 82 by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area, and executing color guard duties throughout the observance.
    The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 07:22
    Photo ID: 9736257
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG761-6412
    Resolution: 6144x3456
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

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