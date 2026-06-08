207th MIB(T) Supports “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

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Cpl. Audrian Kindle, Headquarters and Headquarters Company supply clerk assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), participates as a color guard rifle bearer during the commemoration at the “Filthy 13” memorial in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) supports D-Day 82 by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area, and executing color guard duties throughout the observance.

The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)