Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

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260608-N-HI500-1063 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) - Electronics Technician, Submarine Navigation 1st Class Kenneth Mangahas, right, assigned to Commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1, recovers an Iver3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)