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    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 5 of 7]

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    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260608-N-HI500-1026 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) - Electronics Technician, Submarine Navigation 1st Class Kenneth Mangahas, left, assigned to Commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1, prepares to launch an Iver3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9736157
    VIRIN: 260608-N-HI500-1026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

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    Latvia
    UUV
    UUVGRU 1
    BALTOPS 2026

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