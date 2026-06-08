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    NCTF-RH attends Genki Ball toss [Image 3 of 3]

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    NCTF-RH attends Genki Ball toss

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), participates in a Genki Ball toss in Honolulu, May 28, 2026. About 1,000 Genki Balls, handmade mud spheres packed with beneficial microbes, were thrown in the water to help naturally revitalize the Salt Lake Waterway. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9735469
    VIRIN: 260530-N-TR604-1002
    Resolution: 4870x3652
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCTF-RH attends Genki Ball toss [Image 3 of 3], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Water Quality
    Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    Hawaii
    fuel
    environment

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