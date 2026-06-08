NCTF-RH attends Genki Ball toss

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Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with Hawaii State Rep. Linda Ichiyama during a Genki Ball toss in Honolulu, May 28, 2026. About 1,000 Genki Balls, handmade mud spheres packed with beneficial microbes, were thrown in the water to help naturally revitalize the Salt Lake Waterway. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystal Diaz)