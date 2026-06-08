NMCB 11 Prepares for Embarkation Movement

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Steelworker 2nd Class Sean Jones, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, fills out paper work for a weighed vehicle, in preparation for an embarkation movement on Camp Shields, Okinawa, May 7, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)