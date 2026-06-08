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    NMCB 11 Prepares for Embarkation Movement [Image 1 of 4]

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    NMCB 11 Prepares for Embarkation Movement

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 start to build the base for approach shoring, in preparation for an embarkation movement on Camp Shields, Okinawa, May 7, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9735388
    VIRIN: 260507-N-JQ001-1027
    Resolution: 5683x4059
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 11 Prepares for Embarkation Movement [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    embarkation
    warfighting
    Seabees
    mission

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