Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training

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Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Wiedenhoeft, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, is hoisted out of the water to a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training offshore Kapolei, Hawaii, June 3, 2026. Coast Guard aviation survival technicians are lowered to the water, land and vertical surfaces with a helicopter hoist cable to assist survivors in emergency situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)