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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training [Image 4 of 4]

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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Wiedenhoeft, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, is hoisted out of the water to a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training offshore Kapolei, Hawaii, June 3, 2026. Coast Guard aviation survival technicians are lowered to the water, land and vertical surfaces with a helicopter hoist cable to assist survivors in emergency situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9735156
    VIRIN: 260603-G-OX937-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 394.33 KB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training

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