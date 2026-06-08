Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts rescue watercraft training

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Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Ilima Maiava, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, operates a rescue watercraft while a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a rescue swimmer during training offshore Kapolei, Hawaii, June 3, 2026. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point is the first air station to use rescue watercraft to facilitate additional training for air crews. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)