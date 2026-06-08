90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division

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Visitors to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France honor fallen WWII Soldiers, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.