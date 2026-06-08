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    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division [Image 7 of 7]

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    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Visitors to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France honor fallen WWII Soldiers, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9734042
    VIRIN: 260603-A-VO222-1012
    Resolution: 4943x3295
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division
    90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division

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