Visitors to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France honor fallen WWII Soldiers, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9734042
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-VO222-1012
|Resolution:
|4943x3295
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.