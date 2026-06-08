90th Sustainment Brigade honors 90th Infantry Division

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U.S. Army Spc. Willian Swanson, a mortuary affairs specialist in the 90th Sustainment Brigade, visits the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France to honor fallen 90th Infantry Division Soldiers by placing coins on their headstones, June 3, 2026. The 90th SB honors the 90th ID’s legacy, proudly wearing the same iconic “TO” patch, preserving the “Tough ‘Ombres” nickname, and returning to Normandy every year in remembrance of the division’s WWII victories in the region. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.