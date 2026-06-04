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    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell [Image 17 of 23]

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    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Thomas Satterfield 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Division Artillery

    Soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell, KY gathered to conclude the final day of the installation's Army Combatives martial arts tournament May 20, 2026. Soldiers fought with modified Mixed Martial Arts rules in an octagon-cage in the Final rounds.

    The Combatives tournament was part of the Week of the Eagles, held May 15-21, 2026, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This year marks the 35th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

    (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Thomas Satterfield, 101st Division Artillery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9733770
    VIRIN: 260520-A-HF134-6444
    Resolution: 4646x3097
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell [Image 23 of 23], by 1LT Thomas Satterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell
    Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell

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    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Army Combatives Tournament
    Week of the Eagles
    101st Airborne Division
    WoE26

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