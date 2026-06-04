Week of the Eagles 2026 Combatives Tournament hits hard at Fort Campbell

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Soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell, KY gathered to conclude the final day of the installation's Army Combatives martial arts tournament May 20, 2026. Soldiers fought with modified Mixed Martial Arts rules in an octagon-cage in the Final rounds.



The Combatives tournament was part of the Week of the Eagles, held May 15-21, 2026, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This year marks the 35th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.



(U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Thomas Satterfield, 101st Division Artillery)