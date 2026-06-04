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    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade [Image 2 of 8]

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    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    The Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk, shakes the hand of U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford Gering, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, before an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 5, 2026. Lt. Gen. II-Suk served as the guest of honor, with Lt. Gen. Bargeron hosting the evening’s parade. Evening Parades at 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9733435
    VIRIN: 260605-M-XB565-2353
    Resolution: 4900x3267
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade
    ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade

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    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Oldest Post of the Corps
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