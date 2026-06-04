ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade

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The Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk, shakes the hand of U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford Gering, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, before an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 5, 2026. Lt. Gen. II-Suk served as the guest of honor, with Lt. Gen. Bargeron hosting the evening’s parade. Evening Parades at 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)