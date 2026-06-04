ROK CMC attends MBW Evening Parade

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U.S. Marines with "The Commandants Own” United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conduct their musical sequence during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 5, 2026. The Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk, served as the guest of honor, with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, deputy commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations, hosting the evening’s parade. Evening Parades at 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)