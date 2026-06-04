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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA [Image 2 of 14]

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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, the Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO, visits the 7th Army Training Command's Balli Air Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 8, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to show the importance of 7ATC’s mission and the value of the GTA and HTA training complexes and the Soldier support eco-system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 05:45
    Photo ID: 9733270
    VIRIN: 260607-A-OI040-1682
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    NATO

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