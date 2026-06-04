Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

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Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, the Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO, visits the 7th Army Training Command's Balli Air Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 8, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to show the importance of 7ATC’s mission and the value of the GTA and HTA training complexes and the Soldier support eco-system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)