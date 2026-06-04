Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

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Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, eats breakfast with Soldiers attending the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a visit to Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 8, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to show the importance of the 7th Army Training Command's mission and the value of the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training complexes and the soldier support ecosystem (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)