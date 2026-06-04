Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, eats breakfast with Soldiers attending the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a visit to Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 8, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to show the importance of the 7th Army Training Command's mission and the value of the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training complexes and the soldier support ecosystem (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 04:19
|Photo ID:
|9733175
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-XV403-1026
|Resolution:
|6546x4364
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.