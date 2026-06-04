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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA [Image 2 of 3]

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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, the Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO, eats breakfast with Soldiers attending the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a visit to Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 8, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to show the importance of 7ATC’s mission and the value of the GTA and HTA training complexes and the Soldier support eco-system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 04:22
    Photo ID: 9733174
    VIRIN: 260608-A-XV403-1016
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA
    Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits GTA

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    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    NATO

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