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    George Washington Conducts Fueling at Sea [Image 1 of 2]

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    George Washington Conducts Fueling at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), conducts a fueling-at-sea evolution with USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 02:57
    Photo ID: 9733141
    VIRIN: 260608-N-KI411-1035
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Fueling at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Daniel Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    FAS
    USSGW
    USNS Earl Warren

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