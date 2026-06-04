U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are lowered into the water on a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the South China Sea, June 8, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 02:39
|Photo ID:
|9733131
|VIRIN:
|260608-M-HU496-1049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.