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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 1 of 7]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Fernando Ogaz assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) relays a hand and arm signal to a crane operator during small boat operations in the South China Sea, June 8, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 02:39
    Photo ID: 9733125
    VIRIN: 260608-M-HU496-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS Portland

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    TAGS

    RHIB, USPacificFleet, Maritime Raid Force, Pride of the Pacific, Marines, Boat Assault Force

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