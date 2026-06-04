An antenna tracks the NASA Artemis II SLS rocket’s trajectory over the Indian Ocean in a radome at Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron Satellite Control Ground Station in Diego Garcia, April 2, 2026. Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis program and the first mission with astronauts aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, sending four astronauts on an approximately 10-day journey to orbit the moon and back to Earth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9732962
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-ML137-1099
|Resolution:
|5084x3389
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
REEF keeps their eyes on the orbital tide: At the distant outpost known as REEF, a specialized team serves as a silent, yet crucial link to guide humanity's journey back to the moon
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