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    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket [Image 9 of 10]

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    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    U.S. Service members stationed in Diego Garcia stand outside a radome tracking the NASA Artemis II SLS rocket’s trajectory over the Indian Ocean at Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron Satellite Control Ground Station in Diego Garcia, April 2, 2026. Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis program and the first mission with astronauts aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, sending four astronauts on an approximately 10-day journey to orbit the moon and back to Earth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 23:17
    Photo ID: 9732958
    VIRIN: 260402-N-ML137-1096
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket
    Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket

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    TAGS

    reef
    Telemetry
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
    Artemis II
    22nd Space Operations Squadron
    Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia

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