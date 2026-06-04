Diego Garcia satellite control ground station tracks NASA Artemis II rocket

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U.S. Service members stationed in Diego Garcia stand outside a radome tracking the NASA Artemis II SLS rocket’s trajectory over the Indian Ocean at Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron Satellite Control Ground Station in Diego Garcia, April 2, 2026. Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis program and the first mission with astronauts aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, sending four astronauts on an approximately 10-day journey to orbit the moon and back to Earth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)