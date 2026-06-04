U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Brown, 374th Communications Squadron unit security manager, is recognized during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. Brown is responsible for leading five squadron-level programs critical to linking 12,000 personnel and over 18 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9732922
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AF991-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.