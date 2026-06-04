Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Brown, 374th Communications Squadron unit security manager, is recognized during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. Brown is responsible for leading five squadron-level programs critical to linking 12,000 personnel and over 18 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)