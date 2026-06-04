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    Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown [Image 3 of 3]

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    Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Brown, 374th Communications Squadron unit security manager, is recognized during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. Brown is responsible for leading five squadron-level programs critical to linking 12,000 personnel and over 18 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9732922
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AF991-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown
    Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown
    Samurai Spotlight: SSgt Nathan Brown

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    TAGS

    CS, Recognition, Yokota, 374 AW, COMM, AFCYBER

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