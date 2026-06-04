CFAO Office Call with Japan Coast Guard Nakagusuku Chief

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 27, 2025) -- Japan Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shuji Mishima, Chief, Nakagusuku Coast Guard, speaks with U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), during an office call at CFAO headquarters onboard Kadena Air Base, May 27, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9732770
|VIRIN:
|260527-N-DN657-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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