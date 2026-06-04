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    CFAO Office Call with Japan Coast Guard Nakagusuku Chief [Image 2 of 5]

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    CFAO Office Call with Japan Coast Guard Nakagusuku Chief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 27, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), exchanges business cards with Japan Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shuji Mishima, Chief, Nakagusuku Coast Guard, during an office call at CFAO headquarters onboard Kadena Air Base, May 27, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9732768
    VIRIN: 260527-N-DN657-1010
    Resolution: 7297x4865
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAO Office Call with Japan Coast Guard Nakagusuku Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Office Call
    CFAO
    Coast Guard
    Japan Coast Guard
    Okinawa
    Japan

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