CFAO Office Call with Japan Coast Guard Nakagusuku Chief

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KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 27, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), exchanges business cards with Japan Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shuji Mishima, Chief, Nakagusuku Coast Guard, during an office call at CFAO headquarters onboard Kadena Air Base, May 27, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)