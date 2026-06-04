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    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield [Image 1 of 3]

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    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group are getting a firsthand look at how technology is shaping the future battlefield through training with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:15
    Photo ID: 9732294
    VIRIN: 260605-A-XC614-1176
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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