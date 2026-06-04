Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group are getting a firsthand look at how technology is shaping the future battlefield through training with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9732294
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-XC614-1176
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.9 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eye in the Sky, Boots on the Ground - MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield
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