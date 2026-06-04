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    Eye in the Sky, Boots on the Ground - MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield

    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group are getting a firsthand look at how...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Eye in the Sky, Boots on the Ground - MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield

    Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group are getting a firsthand look at how technology is shaping the future battlefield through training with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

    Often referred to as drones, UAS have become increasingly common tools for both friendly and adversarial forces in modern conflicts. Understanding their capabilities and applications helps ensure our Soldiers remain prepared to meet evolving challenges in today's operational environment.

    Readiness starts with training, and the 1889th RSG continues to build the skills needed for tomorrow's missions.

    #WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

    Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:15
    Story ID: 567072
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eye in the Sky, Boots on the Ground - MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield
    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield
    MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield

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