Eye in the Sky, Boots on the Ground - MT National Guard Masters the New Battlefield Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group are getting a firsthand look at how technology is shaping the future battlefield through training with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Often referred to as drones, UAS have become increasingly common tools for both friendly and adversarial forces in modern conflicts. Understanding their capabilities and applications helps ensure our Soldiers remain prepared to meet evolving challenges in today's operational environment. Readiness starts with training, and the 1889th RSG continues to build the skills needed for tomorrow's missions. #WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere. Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.