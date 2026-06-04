161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course

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Members of the 161st Medical Group conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, June 7, 2026. Proper casualty care can make the difference in the field by controlling bleeding, protecting airways, and preventing shock before advanced help arrives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)