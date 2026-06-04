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    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course [Image 7 of 12]

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    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Members of the 161st Medical Group conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, June 7, 2026. Proper casualty care can make the difference in the field by controlling bleeding, protecting airways, and preventing shock before advanced help arrives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:22
    Photo ID: 9732003
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-FJ284-1028
    Resolution: 4915x3270
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course
    161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course

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    TAGS

    preparedness
    TCCC
    Casualty Care
    Copperheads
    training
    medical

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