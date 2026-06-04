Members of the 161st Medical Group conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, June 7, 2026. Proper casualty care can make the difference in the field by controlling bleeding, protecting airways, and preventing shock before advanced help arrives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 14:22
|Photo ID:
|9732003
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-FJ284-1028
|Resolution:
|4915x3270
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st Medical Group conducts TCCC Combat Life Save Course [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.