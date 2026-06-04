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    D-Day 82 Drop Day [Image 2 of 12]

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    D-Day 82 Drop Day

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    06072026-N-GP384-1385 SAINTE-MÈRE-ÉGLISE, France. (June. 7, 2026) U.S. and Allied service members deploy their parachutes after jumping out of a C-130J Super Hercules over the “Iron Mike Drop Zone” as part of an airborne operation in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. Thousands of people including military personnel, tourists, and veterans were in France to mark the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9731800
    VIRIN: 260606-N-GP384-3647
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82 Drop Day [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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