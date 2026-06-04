D-Day 82 Drop Day

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06072026-N-GP384-1280 SAINTE-MÈRE-ÉGLISE, France. (June. 7, 2026) A German Army soldier parachutes over the “Iron Mike Drop Zone” as part of an airborne operation in commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. Thousands of people including military personnel, tourists, and veterans were in France to mark the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)