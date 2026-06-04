Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) march in the Grand Floral Parade during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)