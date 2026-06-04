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    Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade [Image 2 of 3]

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    Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Sitter 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) march in the Grand Floral Parade during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 12:27
    Photo ID: 9731794
    VIRIN: 260606-N-WV584-1404
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade
    Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade
    Portland Fleet Week: Grand Floral Parade

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    Portland Rose Festival
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    Nation250
    PFW26

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